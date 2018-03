Los Dodgers donarán $2 millones para ayudar a damnificados por huracán María en Puerto Rico

THIS!!!!!!!! 💙💙 Thank you Mark and the entire Walter family and my team, THE LA DODGERS!!! Thank you for making this possible! It means EVERYTHING to me! PUERTO RICO LOS QUEREMOS!!!! 🇵🇷❤️ pic.twitter.com/lkGQIMeWf4

— Enrique Hernández (@kikehndez) March 27, 2018