BuenosDíasLA: Libros Schmibros, una biblioteca bilingüe en el corazón de Los Ángeles

Final #DiamondClassic 💎⚾️ 💥 #CIFLACS Riders Eastern League Champs – 3rd Straight Year #RooseveltRoughRiders 3 #GarfieldBulldogs 2 #BoyleHeights #EastLA

A post shared by East LA Sports Scene 🏈🏀⚾️🏊🏾⛳️🏌 (@eastlasportsscene) on May 3, 2018 at 9:23pm PDT