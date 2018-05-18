Manhattanhenge: El atarceder más espectacular llega a Nueva York a finales de mayo

The last Manhattanhenge of 2016. I went to a not so popular spot because I wanted to get these diamond lampposts in the shot. If you missed it, don't worry the sun will still set through the grid for the next few weeks. You just won't get the sun level on the horizon. =============================== 🎞Shot info🎞 • Date: July 12th, 2016 • Location: Diamond District, NYC • Camera: @Nikonusa D5500 • Lens: Nikkor 10-24mm f/3.5-4.5 • Focal Length: 24mm • Shutter: 1/60 sec • Aperture: f/9 • ISO: 100 • Shot: Handheld • Always shot in RAW – ALWAYS! • Edit: Lightroom / IG =============================== Big thank you to the pages who have featured my pics recently🙏🏻👊🏻🙏🏻 Your support is greatly appreciated @thenewyorker @shotsofnorthamerica =============================== Be sure to check out all my very talented friends I have tagged in the pic 💪🏼👍🏻💪🏼 =============================== #killianmoore #fs_lonexpo #nycprimeshot #what_i_saw_in_nyc #way2ill #agameoftones #topnewyorkphoto #worldbestshot #ig_global_life #illgrammers #ig_worldclub #thebestdestinations #global_hotshotz #thebest_capture #createcommune #beautifuldestinations #nycdotgram #abc7ny #urbanandstreet #awesome_earthpix #meistershots #igpodium_mag #igpowerclub #ig_nycity #instagood#watchthisinstagood#8visual#photooftheday #newyork_instagram #createexploretakeover

