¿Trump puede perdonarse a sí mismo según la constitución?

JUST IN: Does Pres. Trump have the power to pardon himself?

"He's not, but he probably does," Rudy Giuliani tells @GStephanopoulos. "He has no intention of pardoning himself, but that doesn't say he can't." https://t.co/IEUEWnjQqe #ThisWeek pic.twitter.com/IE1AocigYl

— This Week (@ThisWeekABC) June 3, 2018