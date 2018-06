Landon Donovan se pelea con excompañeros de EEUU por apoyar a México

You grew up in SoCal and owe much of your soccer skill to playing with Mexicans. Your father is of Mexican descent (🤦🏻‍♂️). Look around our country, are you happy with how we are treating Mexicans? Open your mind, stand for something & remember where you came from ✌🏼❤️ https://t.co/1oOD3asfDk

— Landon Donovan (@landondonovan) June 16, 2018