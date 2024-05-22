¿Cuáles son los mejores álbumes de la historia para Apple Music?
En el ranking de la plataforma de audio destacan discos de Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Adele, Madonna, entre muchos más. El único latino en la lista es Bad Bunny
Recientemente, Apple Music compartió una lista de los que considera son los mejores álbumes de la historia. En ranking hay discos de todos los géneros. Desde Abbey Road, de los Beatles, hasta Un Verano Sin Ti, de Bad Bunny.
En total, 100 álbumes le dan forma a la lista que encabeza The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill (1998), de la rapera estadounidense Lauryn Hill. En ranking también destacan discos de Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Adele, Madonna, entre muchos más.
Como era de esperarse, la lista no les agradó a todos. Muchos usuarios se quejaron en redes sociales por la ausencia de álbumes de géneros como el latino, country, jazz y dance. Afirmaron que se priorizaron álbumes recientes y clásicos.
El top 10 del ranking de los mejores álbumes de la historia para Apple Music lo completan: Thriller de Michael Jackson, Abbey Road de The Beatles, Purple Rain de Prince & The Revolution, Blonde de Frank Ocean, Songs in the Key of Life de Stevie Wonder, good kid, m.A.A.d city de Kendrick Lamar, Back to Black de Amy Winehouse, Nevermind de Nirvana y Lemonade de Beyoncé.
El único latino en la lista es Bad Bunny con su disco Un verano sin ti, que se posicionó en el puesto número 76.
Lista completa de los mejores álbumes de la historia, según Apple Music:
- Lauryn Hill — The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill
- Michael Jackson — Thriller
- The Beatles — Abbey Road
- Prince & The Revolution — Purple Rain
- Frank Ocean — Blonde
- Stevie Wonder — Songs in the Key of Life
- Kendrick Lamar — good kid, m.A.A.d city
- Amy Winehouse — Back to Black
- Nirvana — Nevermind
- Beyoncé — Lemonade
- Fleetwood Mac — Rumours
- Radiohead — OK Computer
- Jay-Z — The Blueprint
- Bob Dylan — Highway 61 Revisited
- Adele — 21
- Joni Mitchell — Blue
- Marvin Gaye — What’s Going On
- Taylor Swift — 1989 (Taylor’s Version)
- Dr. Dre — The Chronic
- The Beach Boys — Pet Sounds
- The Beatles — Revolver
- Bruce Springsteen — Born to Run
- Daft Punk — Discovery
- David Bowie — The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars
- Miles Davis — Kind of Blue
- Kanye West — My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy
- Led Zeppelin — Led Zeppelin II
- Pink Floyd — The Dark Side of the Moon
- A Tribe Called Quest — The Low End Theory
- Billie Eilish — WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?
- Alanis Morissette — Jagged Little Pill
- The Notorious B.I.G. — Ready to Die
- Radiohead — Kid A
- Public Enemy — It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back
- The Clash — London Calling
- Beyoncé — BEYONCÉ
- Wu-Tang Clan — Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)
- Carole King — Tapestry
- Nas — Illmatic
- Aretha Franklin — I Never Loved a Man the Way I Love You
- OutKast — Aquemini
- Janet Jackson — Control
- Talking Heads — Remain in Light
- Stevie Wonder — Innervisions
- Björk — Homogenic
- Bob Marley & The Wailers — Exodus
- Drake — Take Care
- Beastie Boys — Paul’s Boutique
- U2 — The Joshua Tree
- Kate Bush — Hounds of Love
- Prince — Sign O’ the Times
- Guns N’ Roses — Appetite for Destruction
- The Rolling Stones — Exile on Main St.
- John Coltrane — A Love Supreme
- Rihanna — ANTI
- The Cure — Disintegration
- D’Angelo — Voodoo
- Oasis — (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?
- Arctic Monkeys — AM
- The Velvet Underground & Nico — The Velvet Underground and Nico
- Sade — Love Deluxe
- 2Pac — All Eyez on Me
- The Jimi Hendrix Experience — Are You Experienced?
- Erykah Badu — Baduizm
- De La Soul — 3 Feet High and Rising
- The Smiths — The Queen Is Dead
- Portishead — Dummy
- The Strokes — Is This It
- Metallica — Master of Puppets
- N.W.A — Straight Outta Compton
- Kraftwerk — Trans-Europe Express
- SZA — SOS
- Steely Dan — Aja
- Nine Inch Nails — The Downward Spiral
- Missy Elliott — Supa Dupa Fly
- Bad Bunny — Un Verano Sin Ti
- Madonna — Like a Prayer
- Elton John — Goodbye Yellow Brick Road
- Lana Del Rey — Norman F*****g Rockwell!
- Eminem — The Marshall Mathers LP
- Neil Young — After the Gold Rush
- 50 Cent — Get Rich or Die Tryin’
- Patti Smith — Horses
- Snoop Dogg — Doggystyle
- Kacey Musgraves — Golden Hour
- Mary J. Blige — My Life
- Massive Attack — Blue Lines
- Nina Simone — I Put a Spell on You
- Lady Gaga — The Fame Monster
- AC/DC — Back in Black
- George Michael — Listen Without Prejudice, Vol. 1
- Tyler, The Creator — Flower Boy
- Solange — A Seat at the Table
- Burial — Untrue
- Usher — Confessions
- Lorde — Pure Heroine
- Rage Against the Machine — Rage Against the Machine
- Travis Scott — ASTROWORLD
- Eagles — Hotel California
- Robyn — Body Talk
Seguir leyendo: