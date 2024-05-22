¿Cuáles son los mejores álbumes de la historia para Apple Music?

Recientemente, Apple Music compartió una lista de los que considera son los mejores álbumes de la historia. En ranking hay discos de todos los géneros. Desde Abbey Road, de los Beatles, hasta Un Verano Sin Ti, de Bad Bunny.

En total, 100 álbumes le dan forma a la lista que encabeza The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill (1998), de la rapera estadounidense Lauryn Hill. En ranking también destacan discos de Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Adele, Madonna, entre muchos más.

Como era de esperarse, la lista no les agradó a todos. Muchos usuarios se quejaron en redes sociales por la ausencia de álbumes de géneros como el latino, country, jazz y dance. Afirmaron que se priorizaron álbumes recientes y clásicos.

El top 10 del ranking de los mejores álbumes de la historia para Apple Music lo completan: Thriller de Michael Jackson, Abbey Road de The Beatles, Purple Rain de Prince & The Revolution, Blonde de Frank Ocean, Songs in the Key of Life de Stevie Wonder, good kid, m.A.A.d city de Kendrick Lamar, Back to Black de Amy Winehouse, Nevermind de Nirvana y Lemonade de Beyoncé.

El único latino en la lista es Bad Bunny con su disco Un verano sin ti, que se posicionó en el puesto número 76.

Lista completa de los mejores álbumes de la historia, según Apple Music:

Lauryn Hill — The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill

Michael Jackson — Thriller

The Beatles — Abbey Road

Prince & The Revolution — Purple Rain

Frank Ocean — Blonde

Stevie Wonder — Songs in the Key of Life

Kendrick Lamar — good kid, m.A.A.d city

Amy Winehouse — Back to Black

Nirvana — Nevermind

Beyoncé — Lemonade

Fleetwood Mac — Rumours

Radiohead — OK Computer

Jay-Z — The Blueprint

Bob Dylan — Highway 61 Revisited

Adele — 21

Joni Mitchell — Blue

Marvin Gaye — What’s Going On

Taylor Swift — 1989 (Taylor’s Version)

Dr. Dre — The Chronic

The Beach Boys — Pet Sounds

The Beatles — Revolver

Bruce Springsteen — Born to Run

Daft Punk — Discovery

David Bowie — The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars

Miles Davis — Kind of Blue

Kanye West — My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy

Led Zeppelin — Led Zeppelin II

Pink Floyd — The Dark Side of the Moon

A Tribe Called Quest — The Low End Theory

Billie Eilish — WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?

Alanis Morissette — Jagged Little Pill

The Notorious B.I.G. — Ready to Die

Radiohead — Kid A

Public Enemy — It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back

The Clash — London Calling

Beyoncé — BEYONCÉ

Wu-Tang Clan — Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)

Carole King — Tapestry

Nas — Illmatic

Aretha Franklin — I Never Loved a Man the Way I Love You

OutKast — Aquemini

Janet Jackson — Control

Talking Heads — Remain in Light

Stevie Wonder — Innervisions

Björk — Homogenic

Bob Marley & The Wailers — Exodus

Drake — Take Care

Beastie Boys — Paul’s Boutique

U2 — The Joshua Tree

Kate Bush — Hounds of Love

Prince — Sign O’ the Times

Guns N’ Roses — Appetite for Destruction

The Rolling Stones — Exile on Main St.

John Coltrane — A Love Supreme

Rihanna — ANTI

The Cure — Disintegration

D’Angelo — Voodoo

Oasis — (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?

Arctic Monkeys — AM

The Velvet Underground & Nico — The Velvet Underground and Nico

Sade — Love Deluxe

2Pac — All Eyez on Me

The Jimi Hendrix Experience — Are You Experienced?

Erykah Badu — Baduizm

De La Soul — 3 Feet High and Rising

The Smiths — The Queen Is Dead

Portishead — Dummy

The Strokes — Is This It

Metallica — Master of Puppets

N.W.A — Straight Outta Compton

Kraftwerk — Trans-Europe Express

SZA — SOS

Steely Dan — Aja

Nine Inch Nails — The Downward Spiral

Missy Elliott — Supa Dupa Fly

Bad Bunny — Un Verano Sin Ti

Madonna — Like a Prayer

Elton John — Goodbye Yellow Brick Road

Lana Del Rey — Norman F*****g Rockwell!

Eminem — The Marshall Mathers LP

Neil Young — After the Gold Rush

50 Cent — Get Rich or Die Tryin’

Patti Smith — Horses

Snoop Dogg — Doggystyle

Kacey Musgraves — Golden Hour

Mary J. Blige — My Life

Massive Attack — Blue Lines

Nina Simone — I Put a Spell on You

Lady Gaga — The Fame Monster

AC/DC — Back in Black

George Michael — Listen Without Prejudice, Vol. 1

Tyler, The Creator — Flower Boy

Solange — A Seat at the Table

Burial — Untrue

Usher — Confessions

Lorde — Pure Heroine

Rage Against the Machine — Rage Against the Machine

Travis Scott — ASTROWORLD

Eagles — Hotel California

Robyn — Body Talk

