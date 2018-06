La sorprendente invitación de Alec Baldwin a Melania Trump

Dear Melania-

We know what you’re thinking.

What you’re feeling.

You are quaking w anticipation.

Shuddering w a strange, newfound courage.

Come. Come over to the light.

We will welcome you as a hero in ways you never imagined possible.

And then do SNL w me.

Sincerely,

Alec

— ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) June 23, 2018