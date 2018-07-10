La declaración de amor de Justin Bieber que le romperá el corazón a Selena Gomez

Por mucho tiempo se dijo que Selena Gomez era el amor verdadero de Justin Bieber. Iniciaron un romance que duró varios años y su rompimiento también dejó tristes a sus fieles seguidores. Años después y para gozó de quienes se han declarado fanáticos de la pareja retomaron su romance, y durante meses hicieron realidad los sueños de muchos. Pero sin explicación aparente y después de la boda del papá del intérprete la relación tocó a su fin.
Se decía que tal vez estaban tomándose un tiempo, y que la probabilidad más alta era que regresarían a estar juntos. Sin embargo, esto no ocurrió y ahora Justin Bieber está comprometido con Hailey Rhode Baldwin.
El músico compartió una imagen en Instagram, junto a un texto muy romántico, pero también muy doloroso para una ex novia. Y es que en su declaración Bieber ha sido muy claro y contundente, Justin se ha comprometido a amar todo de su ahora prometida, con la que al parecer está a punto de formar una familia. El cantante está total y absolutamente entregado al amor, afirma que su amor por Hailey es total, le ha entregado su corazón y recalca que de ahora en adelante ella será lo primero en su vida. También dice que “¡Es gracioso porque ahora contigo todo parece tener sentido! ¡Lo que más me entusiasma es que mi hermanito y hermana vean otro matrimonio saludable estable y busquen lo mismo!”, haciendo que muchos reflexionen sobre sus palabras, que pese a que tal vez amó mucho a Selena con ella nunca se sintió tan completo como ahora.
Justin Bieber también reafirma su fe en Dios ante la nueva etapa de su vida que ahora empieza, recalcando así que reconoce que “los tiempos de Dios son perfectos”.
Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!
Por el momento en la cuenta de Instagram de Selena Gomez queda un recuerdo de cuándo ella era aún el amor de Bieber. La publicación es del primero de marzo, fecha en la que felicitó a su ahora ex novio, Justin Bieber, por su cumpleaños número 24.
