Subcomité del Congreso aprueba resolución de condena por la violencia en Nicaragua

At @HouseForeign #WesternHemisphere committee, condemned the #Ortega regime for the murder of almost 400 Nicaraguans & the countless other #humanrights abuses. Pleased to hear Admin testify it will do more to support the people of #Nicaragua. pic.twitter.com/sVK2kizmJC

— Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (@RosLehtinen) July 12, 2018