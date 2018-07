Muere un bombero en el incendio Fremont cerca del Parque Nacional Yosemite

It is with deep sadness that we share the news that @CALFIREMMU Heavy Fire Equipment Operator Braden Varney was tragically killed while battling the Ferguson Fire. Braden leaves behind a wife & two small children. Please join us in keeping Braden's loved ones in your thoughts. pic.twitter.com/A5tmzCk09y

— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 14, 2018