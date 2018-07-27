Un fan le grita esto en un concierto y Britney no puede parar de reír

Cuando un artista está sobre el escenario, se suele mostrar concentrado y pocas cosas le consiguen distraer.

Pero una afortunada fan recientemente tuvo el honor de hacer reír a Britney Spears en el medio de su show Piece of Me en Atlantic City, en Nueva Jersey, el 20 de julio.

Mientras Britney estaba terminando “Gimme More, “un fan llamado Zachary Gordon-Abraham gritó:” ¿Quién es? ” y Britney no pudo resistirse a reír antes de pronunciar su famosa frase, “Es Britney, b * tch”.

Zachary más tarde publicó el video en Instagram, tomando todo el crédito por el lindo momento. “Ahora puedo ser conocido como el hombre de la multitud que hizo reír a Britney”, lo subtituló. Vea el épico momento.

<blockquote class=”instagram-media” data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-permalink=”https://www.instagram.com/p/Blb-D6QAnZf/” data-instgrm-version=”9″ style=” background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:540px; min-width:326px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% – 2px); width:calc(100% – 2px);”>

<p style=” margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;”> <a href=”https://www.instagram.com/p/Blb-D6QAnZf/” style=” color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;” target=”_blank”>I can now be known as the guy in the crowd that made Britney laugh. 😂❤️😍 #BritneySpears #PieceOfMeTour #BritneyPieceOfMe #PieceOfMe #itsBritneyBitch #BritneyArmy @britneyspears @absolutebritneycom @iamsarahmitchell @thepchu @kaylie_yee</a></p> <p style=” color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;”>A post shared by <a href=”https://www.instagram.com/zacharygordon95/” style=” color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px;” target=”_blank”> Zachary Gordon-Abraham</a> (@zacharygordon95) on <time style=” font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px;” datetime=”2018-07-20T02:41:51+00:00″>Jul 19, 2018 at 7:41pm PDT</time></p></div></blockquote> //www.instagram.com/embed.js