Ver Marte desde la Tierra: esto sólo ocurre cada 15 años

Get outside TONIGHT to see Mars as it approaches Earth closer than it has been in 15 years! Here’s what you need to know: https://t.co/RCvRNZE9TH

Cloudy skies? Watch it online LIVE NOW: https://t.co/FTSHEGteEm pic.twitter.com/WxWiyp60zx

— NASA (@NASA) July 31, 2018