Arrestan a presunto miembro de ISIS en el condado de Sacramento

This is Omar Abdulsattar Ameen, 45. He was arrested by FBI agents today in Sacramento County. He’s suspected of being an ISIS soldier and is wanted in connection to a murder in Iraq. WHAT WE KNOW: https://t.co/uC62sxKbwU pic.twitter.com/p7BCFhq9bF

— Emily Maher (@KCRAEmily) August 16, 2018