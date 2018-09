Matanza en Bakersfield: Pistolero creyó que su esposa era infiel

BREAKING: Family identifies two of the victim’s in yesterday’s mass shooting in #Bakersfield as Laura Garcia and her father Eliseo, known lovingly as Cheo.

Both murdered in their Breckenridge Rd home.

More on senseless shooting that left 5 dead coming up live on @GDLA @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/vlUWjtDrXL

— Gigi Graciette (@GigiGraciette) September 13, 2018