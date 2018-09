Exfuncionarios en seguridad nacional exigen corrección de informe que vincula terrorismo con inmigración 

“The Trump administration wants to blame the immigration system for things that happened 15 to 20 years after people flowed through the system. That’s a radicalization problem. Not an immigration problem.” @GeorgetownICAP Josh Geltzer via @ishaantharoor: https://t.co/4P50HzTyIj

— Georgetown Law ICAP (@GeorgetownICAP) September 14, 2018