Hallan cargamento masivo de agua no entregada a víctimas de huracán María en Puerto Rico

My teams @WCKitchen @natemook @ErinSchrode knew about it but first they will say no we can not use them, months later water was no good for human consumption.We were “buying” water because they wouldn’t give it to us @ricardorossello we need an official independent investigation! https://t.co/FG2bainoVD

— José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) September 12, 2018