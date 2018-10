Pensó que era estrés y le dijeron que le quedaban pocos días de vida

View this post on Instagram

I'm 1 year anniversary to my amazing new liver…the little engine that could❤ Today I celebrate my successes!!! Because I have most certainly earned them all💚 The road has not always been easy but my new liver is lovinggggg life. Dan tells me of course it does; how I saved its life too!!! But it hasn't all been puppies and candy canes. My immune system is pretty much non existent so when I get sick…I get illllllllll😷😷😷 But I pull through. My medicines have side effects that I will encounter over the years…but I'm a fighter. But I'm lucky to not have any extenuating circumstances as of right now. I'm happy to report I'm doing extremely well on the liver level. For now but hopefully forever too!!! It's been amazing being alive this past year!!! I've had the chance to make so many more beautiful memories with my family & friends. Its awesome being alive guys!!!! Not a day goes by I don't thank God for bringing me back to torture this world….And thank my donors family! I love everyone at TGH for caring for my family & myself! So I hope this little peek into my story will help you decide to give life. Save someone like I was saved. I was given a second chance for a reason…save others too. If only one of you becomes a donor, than I've done my job!!! Let someone else make memories…let someone else dance with their daddy💚💚💚