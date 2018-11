Inmigrante ecuatoriana gana su pase al Congreso por Florida

I AM SO PROUD OF @DebbieforFL ❤️

She’s been relentless in her pursuit for positive change for the people of Florida’s Congressional District 26th! If you live in #FL26, please vote for Debbie Mucarsel-Powell. #YearoftheLatina ✨✨✨ pic.twitter.com/Rtvs5ZdYve

— Mayra Macias (@lachicamayra) November 6, 2018