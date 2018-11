Tiroteo de Thousand Oaks: La desesperada súplica de la madre de Telemachus Orfanos, el sobreviviente de la masacre de Las Vegas que murió en el bar de California

Telemachus Orfanos, who survived the Las Vegas shooting massacre last year, was one of the victims of another massacre in California on Wednesday.

His mother said: "I don't want prayers, I don't want thoughts, I want gun control."https://t.co/bRrqtDe1gS pic.twitter.com/99ZkZo9jag

