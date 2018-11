Un accidente destrozó su columna y cráneo e increíblemente vive para contarlo

It’s a Kent County crash that doctors say “internally DECAPITATED” her as she almost made it home.

The injury is usually deadly, but Lila DeLine made a miraculous recovery.

See her progress and hear her odd-defying story tonight on @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/hQ7D5EHbaq

— Marvis Herring (@Marvis_WOODTV8) November 20, 2018