Joyas hechas con el cordón umbilical, la última moda solo apta para algunos

There is nothing quite like an umbilical cord stump. Fom the outside it may look like it's all one solid color, but it is BEAUTIFUL and colorful on the inside! Pictured here is our "Gem Ring". This one holds two different cord stumps, one on the left side of the stone and one of the right. Head to SpeckledMilk.com to order yours today<3 . #speckledmilk #cordstump #umbilicalcord #breastmilkjewelry #memoryjewelry #nofilter #nofilterneeded