Ivanka Trump felicita a México y a AMLO en español y desata reacciones encontradas

Congratulations President @lopezobrador_ and First Lady Ms. Gutiérrez Müller. It was an honor to join you today to celebrate your inauguration and reaffirm the deep and enduring relations between our two countries 🇺🇸 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/NFKdaKnbtr

— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) December 2, 2018