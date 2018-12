Meghan Markle no se olvida de sus amigas, por eso viste algunas prendas exclusivas de Serena Williams

View this post on Instagram

‪The Duchess of Sussex will visit the #royalvariety residential care home, Brinsworth House on Tuesday 18th December🎄❤️ Brinsworth House, ran by the Royal Variety Charity, is known as the ‘Old Pro's Paradise’ for retired performers. The care home has previously been visited by The Queen and The Queen Mother in 1990 and Prince Charles in 2002. Meghan reportedly wanted to see first hand how the RV charity cares for those who have spent their lives working in the entertainment industry 🎭 #duchessofsussex #duchessmeghan #meghanmarkle #royalfamily #britishroyalfamily