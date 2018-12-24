El antes y el después de Drew Barrymore tras su cambio de peso

Tras varios meses de entrenamiento y una dieta adecuada, Drew Barrymore ha logrado transformar su cuerpo y hoy luce una nueva figura de la que se muestra orgullosa.
A través de diversas imágenes compartidas en su cuenta de Instagram, la actriz de Santa Clarita Diet, de 43 años, compartió esta semana con sus seguidores su gran logro: consiguió cambiar su estilo de vida y perdió 25 libras en el transcurso de tres meses.
Las fotografías ilustran sus avances y en ella se ve a la actriz, haciendo ejercicio y posando junto a su entrenadora. Con tal motivo, la intérprete, que siempre será recordada por haber sido la niña de ‘ET’, quiso transmitir un importante mensaje: el peligro de sucumbir a los ideales de la perfección física que se pretenden mostrar a través de las redes sociales.
Al respecto, Barrymore dijo: “Cuando miro Instagram me hacen pensar que tengo que ser la mejor versión de mi vida pero la mayoría de los días me falta consistencia a consecuencia de la vida real“. También hizo hincapié en la importancia de contar con el apoyo de especialistas para encarar una transformación de este tipo, y dijo: “Con la gente adecuada, podemos conseguir nuestras metas“.
Mediante distintas fotografías, mostró, además, el antes y el después del proceso que experimentó en primera persona. “Aquí me pueden ver posando y después con 25 libras menos en el mismo sitio. ¡Pueden comprobar que mi cara ahora está mucho más delgada!“, dijo.
(Desliza para ver todas las fotos)
#TheWayItLooksToUs: WELLNESS … @marniealton When I look at Instagram, I am made to think I should be at my best self But most days, I lack consistency due to real life. Solution: with the right people (@marniealton) we can make our goals a reality… Here is me in a before pose and then 25 pounds later in the same place. You can tell my face is so much thinner! This takes me so much work. Diet and exercise and fighting like a lion for it! Damn you genetics! And yet thank you for all the good stuff. I love where I come from (JOHN ETHEL LIONEL) and whatever package it comes in. I just know that I have the control to be what I want. Even if it is hard AF! At least I know there are experts I can turn to for help. I mean look at what Marnie helped me do in three months! When i have time off in 2019…I’m comin for ya! PS may I just say I want to be these ladies on the front page. You are my spirit animals and my goal posts!
Barrymore, que es vegana y realiza ejercicio a diario, también explicó cómo consiguió este resultado: “Conlleva mucho trabajo: dieta, ejercicio y luchar como una leona“, señaló.
En cuanto a la alimentación, la actriz dijo que suele seguir dietas altas en proteínas cuando atraviesa momentos de mucho trabajo, como durante el rodaje de la serie de Netflix. Cuando Drew comenzó a rodar esta producción, acababa de romper su matrimonio con Will Kopelman.
#TheWayItLooksToUs : LIFE What I propose some days are great and beautiful Sure, I can be this with two hours of hair and makeup and amazing photography and lighting. I also feel beautiful after a sweaty workout… But it all takes work! Which is good because we can achieve it. What I can’t hide is that some days are difficult and not so pretty… (swipe for photo #2 and I realize I am lucky with solvable problems and my gratitude is never ending. But sometimes life can just get to you and take you down for a minute! But we cry and then pick ourselves up and put one foot in front of the other) Can anyone relate?