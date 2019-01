¿Emma Coronel dejó Instagram?

El Chapo’s wife’s Instagram account appears to have been taken down within the last 24 hours. The account, which Emma Coronel Aispuro has told me and others she does not control, published a picture of her in a gold dress on Sunday. Today all 36 of her posts have disappeared. pic.twitter.com/HE9bgr6dBo

— Emily Palmer (@emilyepalmer) January 8, 2019