Nieve en el sur de California causa cierre de Interestatal 5

View from NB lane on I-5 near Parker Road is no better than SB view (See earlier tweet). I-5 remains CLOSED in both directions from Parker Road to Grapevine Road due to heavy snow. SR 33 also is CLOSED between Wheeler Gorge Campground and Route 166. Seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/cnQTJEaiMn

— Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) January 14, 2019