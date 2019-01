Sarah Kohan, la novia del Chicharito, y sus curvas al descubierto durante el embarazo

View this post on Instagram

Carrying a very important package 🥰 I am going to have a new website coming very soon so that I can have a more permanent place for all the information you always ask about travel, beauty, fitness, health.. and now pregnancy ❤️ I am starting to prepare blog posts so if you have topics you want me to talk about please comment below!! 📷 by @tajnihal aka Aunty Ja Ja (bump pic from a month ago!)