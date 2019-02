Gobernador de Virginia se disculpa por foto racista

I’m at ⁦EVMS⁩ in Norfolk, Virginia (Gov. Ralph Northam graduated here). These are photos from the 1984 yearbook, including ⁦@GovernorVA Ralph Northam’s page, in a yearbook provided by the library. I’ve asked the governor’s office for comment.

Sent from my iPhone pic.twitter.com/1u3mYKJWnY

— Sarah McCammon (@sarahmccammon) February 1, 2019