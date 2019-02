VIDEO: Increíble rescate de hombre de 84 años atrapado en auto en medio del agua

Yucca Vly-while dodging power lines and fighting the rain with 40 MPH winds, our desert patrol crew along with a member of our swift water/dive team rescued an elderly male trapped in his car in rushing water. Victim hypothermic, but alive and safe. Press release to follow. pic.twitter.com/SoOsJbpnXp

— Sheriff's Aviation (@SBCSDAviation) February 3, 2019