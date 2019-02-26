Identifican a los fallecidos en accidente aéreo en California

View this post on Instagram

2/24 UPDATE: KCSO has recovered all three victims from the aircraft crash in the Tehachapi Mountains. ———————- The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has reached the crash site of an aircraft in the Tehachapi Mountains. Much of the wreckage is buried under about five feet of snow. It is believed there were three people on the twin-engine Beechcraft that had a flight plan of San Luis Obispo to Los Angeles. One person is confirmed deceased, the other two people have yet to be located. The FAA and NTSB have arrived, and KCSO will be coordinating the investigation with them. Search and Rescue operations will not continue after dark as there are dangerous conditions, and no one is believed to have survived the crash. The identity of the victim has not been confirmed. Reports indicated three people were in the twin-engine Beechcraft. KCSO will hold another briefing Sunday, and will send out an update with that time. ———————————————- The Kern County Sheriff’s Office confirms at least one person died in a plane crash in the Tehachapi Mountains. KCSO was called around 10:30pm Thursday for a plane overdue that had a flight plan from San Luis Obispo to Los Angeles. Patrol deputies began the search later joined by Search and Rescue. Kern County Fire by air located the wreckage at about 10:30am. About an hour later, at least one body was located. The identity of the victim has not been confirmed. Reports indicated three people were in the twin-engine Beechcraft private plane. KCSO is coordinating the investigation with the FAA and NTSB, and will take them to the crash site Saturday. Friday night, Search and Rescue is using Snow Cats to create a trail so we can transport ground crews to the site, which has deep snow. KCSO will hold another briefing Saturday, and will send out an update with that time. ​​​​​