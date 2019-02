La batería de un Tesla ardió en llamas 24 horas después de un accidente fatal en Florida

#NEW @Tesla owner shares this incredible video of his car catching fire. The Saratoga resident says he got the car 3-months ago, it only had 1200-miles. Follow this thread for details on how the situation developed. Also, watch at 11 pm. #abc7now #developing pic.twitter.com/hS7yzWJOwt

— Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaABC7) December 19, 2018