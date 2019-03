Brie Larson, estrella de ‘Captain Marvel’, protagonizará serie para Apple

View this post on Instagram

I will never forget tonight. It was a dream come true to wear a custom @rodarte dress made with so much love by my sisters @kateandlauramulleavy – they have inspired me over and over to be the best artist I can be. Thank you Kate. Thank you Laura. I love you so much! I’ve got all the feelings. I’m grateful to everyone I met this evening. Thank you to our cast! And crew! The fans and amazing cosplayers! The service women and men from the military! And a special thank you to @afthunderbirds for the flyover! I know it wasn’t just for the film, but for Cajun – the big cat!!! Running out of words to express my gratitude. Higher further faster baby!