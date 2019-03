Un muerto en Colorado mientras el “ciclón bomba” arrasa el centro de Estados Unidos

A historic March blizzard is taking shape across Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota, and North Dakota. Between 1 and 2 feet of snow is expected in some locations with wind gusts as high as 80 MPH. DO NOT TRAVEL if you live in these areas! https://t.co/VyWINDk3xP pic.twitter.com/TG0rEQCise

— NWS (@NWS) March 13, 2019