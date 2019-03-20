Eiza González comparte fotos y pide ayuda para inmigrantes refugiados en México

Eiza González pidió ayuda a sus seguidores de Instagram para las comunidades de inmigrantes que se encuentran en la frontera con Estados Unidos y esperan cruzar para reencontrarse con sus familias.
Junto a varias fotos de sí misma visitando a los refugiados, la intérprete publicó un texto en el que resaltó las condiciones en las que varias familias se encuentran en el estado de Tijuana.
“Algunos huyen de su país debido a las horribles condiciones. Se reunirán en el ya existente muro para decir que pudieron apenas vislumbrar a sus familias. Nos hace darnos cuenta de cuán bendecidos somos de comunicarnos con nuestros seres queridos“, dice el texto.
“Este es un simple recordatorio de que podríamos ser nosotros. Y estas son solo familias necesitadas. No se trata de política. Se trata de humanidad, de devolver algo a los que más lo necesitan“.
La estrella de Baby Driver: el Aprendiz del Crimen invitó a sus seguidores a realizar donaciones para la fundación This Is About Humanity, que acudirá a Tijuana para entregar ropa, comida y artículos de aseo para los más necesitados.
(Desliza para ver todas las fotos)
Look at those smiles. They’ve been so resilient. They’re few of the immigrant refugees living in Tijuana under grueling circumstances. They have the best spirit in the world and I want to keep that in mind, but I think it’s crucial to share that they’re in need of help. This goes beyond politics, this is about humanity. They’re children and families without a roof, but thanks to organizations like @thisisabouthumanity @wckitchen we could go and give them new tents,supplies and food. But it’s not enough. If you are in the giving spirit please, any donation counts. We will be going personally to deliver. Thank you and follow the instructions below and click link on bio. ❤️ Make a donation to the work that TIAH is doing on the ground in Tijuana. With these funds we can buy goods and services in Tijuana for the shelters on the ground 1. Go to https://donate.icfdn.org/ 2. Under Organization Name type in Fundacion Internacional de la Comunidad Fund 3. Additional Questions Is your gift in honor or memory of someone special? Honor Gift Type:In Honor ofIn Memory ofNone of the above Honoree Name: BORDER ANGELS Make a donation to Border Angels to help rebuild their shelter here wwwborderangels.org HELP SUPPORT CASA CORNELIA Donate HERE $5,000 will fully fund one defensive asylum case for someone fleeing persecution in their home country in U.S. immigration court $1,000 will fully fund assistance for one unaccompanied immigrant child – legal and social services help $100 will fully fund one Know Your Rights presentation to immigrants living in our communities or recently arrived asylum-seekers
A lot of the refugees living in Tijuana and all across the border are a mix of families who where deported under the news laws (dreamers) who most never even been to this country, families separated and people from all across Mexico, South America and even India. Some flee their country because of the horrifying conditions. They’ll meet at the already existing wall to say hopefully get a glimpse of their families. Makes us realize how blessed we are to communicate with our loved ones. This is a simple reminder that this could be us. And these are just families in need. This isn’t about politics this is about humanity just giving back to the ones that need it the most. @thisisabouthumanity will be heading down soon and the most pressings needs are bathroom/women supplies and kids clothes. Please don’t forget to donate. Click on link on bio. Anything helps ❤️ thank you.