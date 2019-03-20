Eiza González comparte fotos y pide ayuda para inmigrantes refugiados en México

View this post on Instagram

Look at those smiles. They’ve been so resilient. They’re few of the immigrant refugees living in Tijuana under grueling circumstances. They have the best spirit in the world and I want to keep that in mind, but I think it’s crucial to share that they’re in need of help. This goes beyond politics, this is about humanity. They’re children and families without a roof, but thanks to organizations like @thisisabouthumanity @wckitchen we could go and give them new tents,supplies and food. But it’s not enough. If you are in the giving spirit please, any donation counts. We will be going personally to deliver. Thank you and follow the instructions below and click link on bio. ❤️ Make a donation to the work that TIAH is doing on the ground in Tijuana. With these funds we can buy goods and services in Tijuana for the shelters on the ground 1. Go to https://donate.icfdn.org/ 2. Under Organization Name type in Fundacion Internacional de la Comunidad Fund 3. Additional Questions Is your gift in honor or memory of someone special? Honor Gift Type:In Honor ofIn Memory ofNone of the above Honoree Name: BORDER ANGELS Make a donation to Border Angels to help rebuild their shelter here wwwborderangels.org HELP SUPPORT CASA CORNELIA Donate HERE $5,000 will fully fund one defensive asylum case for someone fleeing persecution in their home country in U.S. immigration court $1,000 will fully fund assistance for one unaccompanied immigrant child – legal and social services help $100 will fully fund one Know Your Rights presentation to immigrants living in our communities or recently arrived asylum-seekers