Trump renueva su ataque contra el fallecido senador John McCain

Ok you aren't a fan. One more in a long list of things you are not.

Honest

Brave

Smart

Tough

Disciplined

Kind

Generous

Patriotic

A fan of John McCain

Had you been a fan, the Senator would have wondered what he had done so wrong that he earned the approval of a man he despised. https://t.co/YMXWC2Ch9E

— Mark Salter (@MarkSalter55) March 19, 2019