Asesinan a tiros al actor Bradley Welsh que partició en la película ‘T2 Trainspotting’

RIP #BradleyWelsh. He appeared alongside #EwanMcgregor in #Trainspotting2 #T2 #T2Trainspotting #MarkRenton #MrDoyle . Before that, he was a former British ABA Lightweight champion boxer. More recently he ran the Holyrood Boxing Gym in the suburb of #Craigmillar and supported charity projects in the city to help young people stay fit and out of trouble. He was also involved with various other #Edinburgh charities. He was apparently shot dead in Edinburgh last night.