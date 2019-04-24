Justin Bieber vuelve a presumir toda la belleza física de su esposa en Instagram

View this post on Instagram

Sunlight falls into the Abyss Just like i fall into your lips Waves crash onto the shore My love for you grows more and more Sound of the crickets a true meditation I think about you, Gods greatest creation. As i fall into this blissful state I ponder on how you’re my one true SOULMATE Its getting dark to dark to see A chilling breeze embraces me The smell of camomile fresh from the garden My life is a movie that both of us star in. Speaking of stars I’m starting to see some They light up the sky, reminds me of my freedom How big and how vast our world is around us So grateful for god we were lost but he found us So i write the poem with him always in mind Things all around us Just get better with time. I fall more in love with you every day! You have walked hand and hand with me as I continue to get my emotions, mind, body and soul in tact! You have given me so much strength, support , encouragement and joy. I just wanted to publicly honor you, and remind you that the best is yet to come! Have a great shoot today my love!