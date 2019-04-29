Rosie Rivera confiesa que empezó a ver pornografía siendo aún niña

View this post on Instagram

He is an on-time God, but whose time is He on? Not your time… His time. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ______________________________________________⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Él es un Dios a tiempo, pero ¿de quién es el tiempo? No es en tu tiempo … Su tiempo.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #Dios #God #time #kairos #sutiempo #patienceisavirtue #esperarenDioa