Rosie Rivera confiesa que empezó a ver pornografía siendo aún niña

La hermana de Jenni Rivera, Rosie, publicó un libro donde detalló los abusos sexuales de los que fue víctima por parte del exesposo de la Diva de la Banda, José Trinidad Marín.
En el escrito, Rosie dio a conocer que para contrarrestar la baja autoestima que le provocaban las violaciones comenzó a abusar del alcohol, consumir drogas y ver pornografía a muy temprana edad: los 11 años.
He is an on-time God, but whose time is He on? Not your time… His time. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ______________________________________________⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Él es un Dios a tiempo, pero ¿de quién es el tiempo? No es en tu tiempo … Su tiempo.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #Dios #God #time #kairos #sutiempo #patienceisavirtue #esperarenDioa
La empresaria detalló que hacía uso de drogas hasta perder el conocimiento y no usaba protección alguna al momento de tener relaciones sexuales.
La hermana de la fallecida Jenni Rivera aclaró que con su libro quiere ayudar a las personas que han atravesado por situaciones similares a la suya; con la finalidad de que puedan, al igual que ella, lograr cerrar un ciclo que les causa daño.
Asimismo, Rosie confesó que se sentía culpable por no denunciar a José Trinidad a tiempo, pues considera que ello habría ayudado a su sobrina Chiquis Rivera, quien también fue víctima de abusos sexuales por parte de su padre.
Rivera aclaró que su miedo se debía a que creía que su familia se “mancharía las manos de sangre”; sin embargo, al enterarse de todo, Jenni trató de recuperar el tiempo y se encargó de hacerla feliz.
Husband…. Before I knew you, I prayed for you. On my lonely days I’d wonder what was taking you so long to get to me. After a bad break up I would thank God that wrong person was out of the way and I knew that you would be worth the broken road that lead to you. I never want to live a day without you. I admire men like Tim Tebow and Stephen Curry because they are so open and unapologetic about their values and beliefs, you have become that man. You are our voice and representative in the Spanish market and I am so so proud be your wife. I pray people can see you for who you are, for your heart, your mercy, and your passion for Christ, family and single mothers. For a girl that thought no one would ever love her, I am in awe that you chose me. Thank you for choosing me again and again throughout our marriage. Thank you for fully knowing me and fully loving me. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Thank you for keeping your vows and exceeding every expectation I had of love and marriage. Thank you for proving me wrong about men. Yes, God still makes good men… and I’m so privileged to have you. Te amo. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Forever mine. Forever thine. Forever ours. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ – Mrs. Worship ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #love #marriage #valentine #valentinesday #forever #God
De acuerdo a sus palabras, los abusos ya están superados y hoy se encuentra feliz y agradecida al lado de su marido, Abel Flores.
