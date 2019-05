Kim Kardashian destapa su sensualidad montada en caballo y vestida completamente de blanco

View this post on Instagram

My brand new Mrs. West Collection is inspired by the look @makeupbymario created for me on my wedding day. Everything about this collection is special to me from the packaging to the versatile shadows and the shade names! I’m so excited to see all of the looks you guys create with this collection! Launching on my actual 5 year wedding anniversary Friday, 05.24 at 12PM PST online at KKWBEAUTY.COM #KKWBEAUTY