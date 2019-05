Niña de cinco meses muere al ser abandonada en el van de una guardería

JUST IN: Records show the owner of Ewing’s Love & Hope Daycare, Gloryian Ewing, was previously arrested for child abuse. She was accused of beating her own children with an extension cord. The charge was dropped due to pretrial intervention. @wjxt4 https://t.co/7GMeAGXNdC pic.twitter.com/Yf3SQjTpVu

— Corley Peel (@WJXT_CorleyPeel) May 22, 2019