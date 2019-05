Padre desaparecido es nombrado “persona de interés” por la muerte de su hija de 8 meses

Karla Alvarado is begging Alexander Echeverria to turn himself in. Their 8-month-old daughter, Alexia, was found dead beside a dumpster in Bellflower yesterday. We’ll share her interview on @FOX40 at 5 and 6. pic.twitter.com/X0aFpPl5Wj

— Jessica Mensch (@Jessmensch) May 28, 2019