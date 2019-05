Joven herido gravemente tras tiroteo en su fiesta de graduación en Ontario

OPD is seeking the public’s help in an ongoing investigation of a shooting where a 17-year-old was struck and is in critical condition. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Joe Tirre @ 909-408-1862. Or report anonymously @WeTipinc . pic.twitter.com/ECkfwuIUGl

— Ontario Police Dept. (@OntarioPD) May 28, 2019