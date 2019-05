Niña recibe tremendo pelotazo en partido entre Astros y Cubs

Watching Cubs/Astros on delay.

Heartbreaking stuff …

Albert Almora hit a screaming liner (foul ball) off a child in the 4th inning.

Left the field the next half inning in absolute tears.

Prayers out for Albert and the kid. pic.twitter.com/GwrWOgPLpd

— Occupy LF (@OccupyLF) May 30, 2019