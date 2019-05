Rescatan a más de 100 perros en condiciones de hacinamiento en una casa de Orange

Around 100 dogs to be removed from house at 3800 blk Woodbine Ave. in Orange in apparent extreme animal hoarding situation. 50 taken out, about 50 still inside. Officers in haz mat suits, house now red tagged. Dogs being taken to local vets for care. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/vQVWBvVGuV

— Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 31, 2019