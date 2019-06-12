El secreto de Gwyneth Paltrow y su esposo para un matrimonio feliz

Hace apenas 8 meses, Gwyneth Paltrow se casaba por segunda ocasión con Brad Falchuk, y recientemente en una entrevista para The Sunday Time, reveló algunos secretos de su relación y el principal que la pareja ha puesto en práctica para tener un matrimonio pleno y feliz, el cual ha dado de qué hablar.
Según Paltrow, ante de casarse, ella y Brad llegaron a un acuerdo de algo que ellos están completamente convencidos para tener un matrimonio sano: no vivir juntos.
Gwyneth reveló que su esposo duerme en su casa 4 días a la semana y los otros en su propia casa, con los hijos que tuvo en su matrimonio anterior.
La actriz incluso dijo que varios de sus amigos conocen su acuerdo y se los han aplaudido, pues creen que es ideal que las parejas solo compartan una parte de su tiempo. Además, también buscaban no alterar la vida de los hijos de ambos, sobre todo que ahora los ella están por entrar en la adolescencia.
Y tú, ¿qué opinas de este acuerdo?