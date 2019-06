Houston: Buscan a niña hispana que desapareció por la madrugada

Help us locate 12-year-old Mia Sophia Carrillo, weighs 126 lbs and is 5’2”. She was last seen today at 12:30 a.m. in the 12300 block of Kings Lake Blvd.

Anyone with information is asked to contact #HCSO Missing Persons Unit at 713-755-7427. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/fRbN4LfZqz

— HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) June 20, 2019