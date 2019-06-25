Las películas que llegan a Hulu el 1 de julio

Una extensa lista de títulos en la que podrás encontrar filmes que te interesen

Si Hulu es tu plataforma de streaming favorita, debes prepararte para este 1 de julio, ya que en esa fecha estarán disponibles las películas de la siguiente lista. Son muchos títulos de los más diversos géneros con los que pasarás horas de diversión. Elige tus favoritos:

88 Minutes

A Little Princess

A Year Ago in Winter

Accomplices

Airplane!

Airplanes II: The Sequel

American Gun

An American Werewolf in London

The Amityville Horror

Antiviral

The Appeared

Apres Lui

Arbitrage

Are We Done Yet?

Are We There Yet?

Astro Boy

Bad Lieutenant

Bad Santa

The Benchwarmers

Beyond the Gates (of Hell)

Big Fish.- Esta película dramática dirigida por Tim Burton trata acerca de un hombre (Ewan McGregor) que no tiene una muy buena relación con su padre (Albert Finney), pero al enterarse de que éste padece una enfermedad terminal, regresa a su hogar para estar a su lado en sus últimos momentos.

Brotherhood of Justice

Bull Durham

Bunny and the Bull

The Chateau

The Childhood of a Leader

Child’s Play

Coffin Rock

Con Air

Cooties

CSA: Confederate States of America

Curse of the Zodiac

Dans Paris

Death Bell

Desperately Seeking Susan.- Roberta (Rosanna Arquette) es aficionada a leer los anuncios personales del periódico, y se entera de que alguien está buscando desesperadamente a una chica llamada Susan (Madonna); cuando la localiza, se ve envuelta en numerosos líos.

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

The Diving Bell and the Butterfly

Endless Love

Errors of the Human Body

Evolution

Fainheart

Fighter

The First Wives Club

Gangster No. 1

The Girl Under the Waves

Good Luck Chuck

Good Time Max

Hard Candy.- Ellen Page se hizo famosa gracias a este filme independiente en el que interpreta a Hayley, una adolescente que conoce por Internet a Jeff (Patrick Wilson), un fotógrafo mucho mayor que ella, quien la lleva a su casa. Lo que él no sabe es que Hayley tiene un plan para que Jeff pague por todo lo que les ha hecho a otras chicas.

Hellions

Hero (“Ying Xiong”)

Home of the Brave

Honey 2

The Housemaid

The Human Stain

I Remember You

The Imperialists are Still Alive

Into The Blue

Into The Blue 2: The Reef

Johnny Mad Dog

Killing them Safely

King Kong

The Last Days

Leaving

Letters to Juliet

Man About Town

Man in the Moon.- Jim Carrey ganó el premio Golden Globe por su actuación en esta película de 1999 en la que interpreta a Andy Kauffman, el cómico amado por unos y odiado por otros que se hizo famoso por su humor inusual e irreverente, y que murió de cáncer en 1984. “Man on the moon” cuenta con música del grupo R.E.M.

Manglehorn

Married to the Mob

Minority Report

Mission: Impossible III

My Best Friend’s Girl

Myth of the American Sleepover

No One Knows about Persian Cats

Open Water

Open Water 2: Adrift

Operation Condor

Operation Condor II: The Armour of the Gods

The Overbrook Brothers

Paper Covers Rock

Paranoid Park.- Dirigido por Gus Van Sant, este filme muestra muestra un caso sin resolver ocurrido en los alrededores de Paranoid Park, en Portland, y las investigaciones que surgen, con interrogatorios a un chico que practica el skateboard (Gabe Nevins).

The Panic in Needle Park

The Polar Express

The Princess of Montpensier

Primal

Prime

Proof

Pumpkin

Puzzle

The Quiet American

Quigley Down Under

Rain

Reservoir Dogs

Revenge of the Nerds

Rocky.- Siempre es buen momento para ver este filme clásico ganador del Oscar, protagonizado por Sylvester Stallone como Rocky Balboa, un boxeador al que se le ofrece la oportunidad de pelear por un título mundial. La cinta dio inicio a una exitosa saga estelarizada por Stallone.

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Rules of Attraction

Rules of Engagement

Running Scared

Sangre de mi Sangre

Shanghai Surprise

Sleepy Hollow

Sling Blade

Someone Else

Sounds Like Teen Spirit: A Popumentary

Spaceballs

Species

Species II

Species III

Species: The Awakening

Stalked By My Patients

Stigmata

Stung

Superbad

Swimfan

Swingers

The Silence of the Lambs.- Este thriller ganó cinco premios Oscar y muestra a Anthony Hopkins como Hannibal Lecter, un peligroso caníbal que desde su celda proporciona información a la agente Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster) para encontrar a un asesino serial que se hace llamar Buffalo Bill (Ted Levine). “The silence of the lambs” es un clásico del cine policíaco.

The Sum of all Fears

Terror in the Woods

The Time that Remains

The Uninvited

The Wraith

Thomas in Love

Traitor

Turtles Can Fly

Unmade Beds

Uptown Girls

Vampires

Vincere

Walk Away Renee

We Are What We Are

White Night Wedding

With a Friend like Harry

Women of Brewster Place

Esta selección está pensada para Estados Unidos. Los servidores de streaming tv no ofrecen los mismos contenidos en todos los países.

