Critican a Kim Kardashian por llamar Kimono a su línea de fajas y ropa interior

Kim Kardashian siempre trata de estar innovando… y a la vez quizás quiere crear polémica.
La socialité presentó su nueva línea de ropa interior llamada Kimono Intimates, y de inmediato tocó fibras sensibles, sobre todo en los japoneses, informó BBC.
“(Esta prenda) celebra y estimula la forma y las curvas de la mujer”, fue lo que dijo la empresaria sobre el lanzamiento.
Finally I can share with you guys this project that I have been developing for the last year. I’ve been passionate about this for 15 years. Kimono is my take on shapewear and solutions for women that actually work. I would always cut up my shapewear to make my own styles, and there have also been so many times I couldn’t find a shapeware color that blended with my skin tone so we needed a solution for all of this. The third pic is the solution short. I developed this style for all of those times I wanted to wear a dress or skirt with a slit and still needed the support. Introducing Kimono Solutionwear™ for every body. Coming Soon in sizes XXS – 4XL in 9 shades. I can’t wait for you to feel this fabric!#KimonoBody @kimono Photos by Vanessa Beecroft
Los japoneses de inmediato se pronunciaron en contra del nombre porque consideran que falta al respeto a esa prenda de vestir que es una tradición en la cultura nipona.
El kimono, túnica de mangas anchas, data desde el siglo 15.
“Vestimos los kimonos para celebrar la salud, el crecimiento de los niños, compromisos, matrimonios, graduaciones… y también lo usamos en funerales“, explicó a la BBC la japonesa Yuka Ohishi.
“Esa prenda ajustada (de Kardashian) ni siquiera recuerda a un kimono, ella simplemente eligió la palabra porque empieza por ‘kim’. No hay respeto a lo que la prenda significa en nuestra cultura“, agregó.
Además compartió un mensaje en Instagram para expresar su inconformidad.
“No Kim, este es un kimono.
Esto fue tomado en uno de los días más felices de mi vida, cuando Takeshi y yo hicimos nuestra ceremonia de compromiso con nuestras familias.
Espero que entiendan lo triste y furiosa que estoy cuando Kim Kardashian pensó que estaba bien ponerle el nombre de “kimono” en su marca y vender lencería y artículos de piel sintética y látigos, y la marca registrada.
No estoy segura de qué cosas impactantes podemos hacer contra esto, pero me gustaría usar mi plataforma para compartir mis pensamientos y alentarte a que hagas lo mismo”.
No Kim, THIS is a Kimono. This was taken on one of the happiest days of my life, when Takeshi and I did our engagement ceremony with our families. I hope you understand how saddened and furious I am when Kim Kardashian thought it was okay to name her brand “kimono” and sell lingerie and faux leather goods and whips, and trademark the word. (They’re listed in the trademark filings) I’m not sure what impactful things we can do against this, but I’d like to use my platform to share my thoughts and encourage you to do the same. キムカーダシアンがKimonoという名前のブランドを立ち上げて、商標登録しようとし、下着、フェイクレザー商品、ムチまで売ろうとしてます。 日本の文化を盗用どころか、自分の名前とかけたダジャレのために使われて、怒ってます。具体的にできることは少ないけど、インスタやTwitterで発信続けます。 同じように憤りを感じていたら、声を上げることは大事だと思います。 #kimono #kimohno #着物
