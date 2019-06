Un asteroide golpeó la Tierra justo después de ser visto en telescopios esta semana

Here is the June 22 event as seen by GLM. While south and East of Jamaica it is actually almost due South of Puerto Rico. Yield from infrasound is about 5 kT, corresponding to a 3m diameter object. #fireball @amsmeteors @IMOmeteors @westernu https://t.co/fLKRUcB4J2

— Peter Brown (@pgbrown) June 25, 2019