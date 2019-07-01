Critican a Justin Bieber por defender a Scooter Braun tras declaraciones de Taylor Swift

Justin Bieber defendió al manager Scooter Braun tras las declaraciones hechas por Taylor Swift en las que aseguró que a través de la compra de su música, buscaban hostigarla.
El intérprete de “Sorry” compartió en Instagram un mensaje en el que aseguró que su exrepresentante siempre buscó una forma de respaldar la carrera de Swift, pues gracias a él, el esposo de Hailey Baldwin pudo abrir algunos conciertos de la cantante de “Shake it Off”.
“Conforme han pasado los años, nos hemos comunicado nuestras diferencias, dolores o frustraciones.
“Así que tomar tus redes sociales y dirigir tu odio hacia Scooter no está bien“, publicó el canadiense.
Bieber aseguró que con ese reclamo, parece que Swift busca que sus fans se encarguen de hostigar al manager y declaró que la mejor forma de resolver el conflicto es a través del diálogo y no en las redes sociales.
“Estoy seguro de que a mí y a Scooter nos encantaría hablar contigo y resolver cualquier conflicto, dolor o sentimientos que necesites confesar.
“También quiero decirte que él y yo nunca te desearemos cosas negativas, sólo queremos lo mejor para ti”, agregó.
Bieber también agregó que este tipo de cosas normalmente no le importan, pero cuando agreden a alguien que ama, responderá.
Hey Taylor. First of all i would like to apologize for posting that hurtful instagram post, at the time i thought it was funny but looking back it was distasteful and insensitive.. I have to be honest though it was my caption and post that I screenshoted of scooter and Kanye that said “taylor swift what up” he didnt have anything to do with it and it wasnt even a part of the conversation in all actuality he was the person who told me not to joke like that.. Scooter has had your back since the days you graciously let me open up for you.! As the years have passed we haven’t crossed paths and gotten to communicate our differences, hurts or frustrations. So for you to take it to social media and get people to hate on scooter isn’t fair. What were you trying to accomplish by posting that blog? seems to me like it was to get sympathy u also knew that in posting that your fans would go and bully scooter. Anyway, One thing i know is both scooter and i love you. I feel like the only way to resolve conflict is through communication. So banter back and fourth online i dont believe solves anything. I’m sure Scooter and i would love to talk to you and resolve any conflict, pain or or any feelings that need to be addressed. Neither scooter or i have anything negative to say about you we truly want the best for you. I usually don’t rebuttal things like this but when you try and deface someone i loves character thats crossing a line..
Por otra parte, las declaraciones de Swift fueron respaldadas por Cara Delevingne y Halsey.
“Justin, Hailey debe aburrirse. Desearía que pasaras menos tiempo defendiendo a los hombres y que trataras de entender a las mujeres y sus preocupaciones“, escribió la protagonista de ‘Valerian’.
Halsey compartió que Swift es una de las razones por las que incursionó en la música, y que ella hubiera hecho lo mismo.
“Yo la apoyo“, sentenció la intérprete de “Nightmare”.
POR: Omar Alberto Gutiérrez Linares